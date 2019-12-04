How race is associated with differences among patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

What The Study Did: Researchers in this observational study looked at how race was associated with difference in symptoms, access to care, genetic testing and clinical outcomes among 2,467 patients (8.3% black and 91.7% white) with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, which can make it harder to pump blood.

Authors: Neal K. Lakdawala, M.D., of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.4638)

