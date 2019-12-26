News Release 

Imaging to examine brain architecture association with mood, attentional symptoms

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: Researchers looked at whether certain patterns of connectivity between specific regions of the brain in children at age 7 (measured by magnetic resonance imaging) were associated with later development of symptoms related to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and major depressive disorder.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Susan Whitfield-Gabrieli, Ph.D., of the University of California at Berkeley, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.4208)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.4208?guestAccessKey=cfe9c9c0-ab1e-4860-8f85-e75109f701e4&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=122619

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.