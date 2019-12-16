New estimates of neonatal abstinence syndrome, associated costs

What The Study Did: Neonatal abstinence syndrome is withdrawal that happens in infants who were exposed to opioids in utero during pregnancy. This study gives new national estimates of neonatal abstinence syndrome and associated health care costs.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Andrea E. Strahan, Ph.D., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.4791)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media Advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.