Opioid prescribing patterns, overdose risk in teens, young adults

What The Study Did: Researchers used a private insurance claims database in the U.S. to examine opioid prescribing patterns and how they were associated with overdose risk among 2.7 million adolescents and young adults without cancer.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Kao-Ping Chua, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.4878)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media Advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.