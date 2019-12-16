News Release 

Review of studies on cigarette smoking, multiple sclerosis

JAMA Neurology

What The Study Did: Researchers conducted a literature review of studies to summarize outcomes  in patients with multiple sclerosis who smoke cigarettes and who are exposed to smoke.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Tanuja Chitnis, M.D., and Mattia Rosso, M.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, are the authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.4271)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media Advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.4271?guestAccessKey=27b33aa4-2559-43e1-aebb-afc23a004eca&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=121619

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.