Were greener areas around schools associated with lower likelihood of ADHD symptoms?

Bottom Line: Attending schools in greener areas appears to be associated with a lower likelihood of having symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in this observational study of children in China. There were 59,754 children (ages 2 to 17) included, of whom 2,566 (4.3%) had ADHD symptoms. Attending schools in greener areas (as measured by satellite image-derived vegetation indexes) was associated with lower odds of ADHD symptoms, which was defined as six or more symptoms. Limitations of the study include other potential factors that could explain the results; a causal link cannot be made between greener areas surrounding schools or kindergartens and ADHD symptoms; and ADHD symptoms were measured using questionnaires completed by parents and guardians with no clinical verification. While further studies are needed, researchers suggest their findings could be helpful for developing strategies to plan more green spaces around schools.

Authors: Guang-Hui Dong, M.D., Ph.D., of Sun Yat-sen University, and Yunjiang Yu, Ph.D., of the South China Institute of Environmental Sciences, in Guangzhou, China, and coauthors

