Research suggests that a lifelong regular intake of coffee may have protective effect related to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative conditions 1-3

A new report from the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC) highlights the potential role of coffee consumption in reducing the risk of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases1-3.

For the first time in history most people can expect to live into their 60s and beyond, however with increasing age, the risk of disease and disabilities rises4,5. The number affected with Alzheimer's disease is estimated to increase globally from today's 47 million to 75 million 2030 and to 132 million in 20506.

Parkinson's disease, the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder, affects 7 million people globally7. Research has suggested that lifestyle may be an important part of the risk for neurodegenerative conditions for which there is currently no curative treatment8-10.

The new report, authored by Associate Professor Elisabet Rothenberg, Kristianstad University, discusses the role of dietary components, including coffee and caffeine, in reducing the risk of neurodegenerative disorders.

The report considers the mechanisms involved in the positive associations between coffee and Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases which are not yet well understood. The role of caffeine and other plant-based compounds present in coffee such as phytochemicals and polyphenols are of particular academic interest11-13.

Key research findings highlighted in the report include:

Dietary pattern may have an impact on the risk of developing neurodegenerative disorders 5,6

Coffee consumption may help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative conditions or relieve symptoms 1-3

Considering PD, men might benefit more from coffee consumption than women possibly because oestrogen may compete with caffeine 9,10

Further research is required for better understanding of the associations11-13

http://www. coffeeandhealth. org

Moderate coffee consumption can be defined as 3-5 cups per day, based on the European Food Safety Authority's review of caffeine safety 14 .

Author of the report: Associate Professor Elisabet Rothenberg, Kristianstad University

