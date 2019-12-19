New journal title Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine

New Rochelle, NY, December 18, 2019--The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) is pleased to announce that it has acquired JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery and has selected Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. as the new publisher of the Journal, which will be published under the new title of Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine starting in January 2020.

Bringing the Journal under the formal oversight of the AAFPRS will allow the Academy to strategically build off of 21 years of quality collaboration between the AAFPRS and the JAMA Network, and enable the AAFPRS to further advance its cultivation and presentation of on-target content to better reflect and improve all aspects, both surgical and nonsurgical, of the specialty of facial plastic surgery. The Journal also adds a dynamic component to Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.'s renowned portfolio of peer-reviewed journals in clinical medicine and biomedical research, including Journal of Laparoendoscopic & Advanced Surgical Techniques, Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine and Laser Surgery, and Thyroid. Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine will continue to be published bimonthly in print and online formats, with open access options.

"Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. is thrilled to have been selected as the new publisher for this important journal," says Bob Vrooman, Publisher, New Business Development at Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. "We will carry forth the excellent reputation and quality that the JAMA Network and the editor, John Rhee, MD, have established over the years. Additionally, we intend to enhance the Journal's connection with our society partner, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, while expanding the Journal's international reach and introducing new innovations, such as more video content."

Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine (formerly JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery) is a multispecialty peer-reviewed journal with a key mission to provide facial plastic surgeons the most accurate and innovative information available to enhance their patients' quality of life. The Journal strives to promote the art and science of facial plastic surgery by publishing significant peer-reviewed articles on all aspects of reconstructive and cosmetic surgery of the head and neck, promote the education and contributions of physicians worldwide, and provide a forum to present important and relevant issues in ethics and public policy.

"I want to thank the AAFPRS Leadership and our publisher, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., for forging this exciting new relationship that will transform a journal that has a proud and pedigreed history into an exciting, contemporary showcase of science, education, and public impact," says Journal editor Dr. Rhee. "This inclusive and modern journal name is intentional in uniting the traditional strengths of the discipline of facial plastic surgery, featuring content on rhinoplasty, facial reanimation surgery, reconstruction, surgical rejuvenation, as well as the burgeoning field of aesthetics, including injectables, topicals, and concepts of beauty and well-being."

Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine is the official publication for the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery and the International Federation of Facial Plastic Surgery Societies are both formal affiliated organizations, as well. The Journal has an Impact Factor of 3.056, one of the highest in the disciplines of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, and the highest among facial plastic surgery journals.

"By moving our official peer-reviewed journal publication within the formal structure and oversight of the AAFPRS, we are now better positioned to be even more nimble, engaging, and responsive to the needs of the field, while further advancing the diffusion of surgical and nonsurgical innovations within our specialty," observed Steve Jurich, AAFPRS Executive Vice President & CEO. "And the AAFPRS Leadership are deeply appreciative of the many productive collaborations that have and continue to take place between the JAMA Network, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Dr. Rhee and the AAFPRS to make this vital journal transition to Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine both smooth and without delay!"

For further information about Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine, please visit: http://www. liebertpub. com/ FPSAM (https:/ / home. liebertpub. com/ publications/ facial-plastic-surgery-and-aesthetic-medicine/ 655/ editorial-board )

