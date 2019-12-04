Unprecedented evolutions emerging in Alzheimer's disease, related dementias research

WHAT: National Institute on Aging (NIA) experts will be available to share some key latest accomplishments and advancements at the 12th Annual International Conference on Clinical Trials for Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD). Organized and planned by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (AD/ADRD) clinical researchers to share scientific information with each other, this year's meeting will include a keynote presentation by the NIA Division of Neuroscience Director Dr. Eliezer Masliah on the state of AD/ADRD clinical trials and drug target discoveries.

Other topics include:

The latest efforts on recruiting and retaining research participants , including plans from the National Strategy for Recruitment and Participation in Alzheimer's and Related Dementias Clinical Research and Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers

The wide range of possible interventions and therapies (both pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic) including blood pressure control and exercise, immunotherapeutics, BACE inhibitors, and combination approaches

(both pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic) including blood pressure control and exercise, immunotherapeutics, BACE inhibitors, and combination approaches The latest advances in developing blood-based biomarkers and other early tests for disease, for example mobile phone-based cognitive assessments

New and existing resources and infrastructure for research (see list below), including open science, big data, data sharing, artificial intelligence and machine learning

NIA, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is the single largest public funder of AD/ADRD research in the U.S. Through its multi-pronged approach, NIA currently is supporting about 230 active clinical trials as well as innovative research to prime and redesign drug discovery for these devasting diseases.

WHEN/WHERE:

NIA experts will be available for interviews December 4-7 in person at CTAD, 1 Park Blvd, San Diego, California.

WHO:

Eliezer Masliah , M.D., director, Division of Neuroscience, NIA

Laurie Ryan , Ph.D., chief, Dementias of Aging Branch, Division of Neuroscience, NIA

, Ph.D., chief, Dementias of Aging Branch, Division of Neuroscience, NIA Nina Silverberg , Ph.D., director, Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers Program, Division of Neuroscience, NIA

Kristina McLinden, Ph.D., program officer, Division of Neuroscience, NIA

NIA-SUPPORTED PRESENTATION HIGHLIGHTS:

Following is a quick overview of NIA's CTAD role, including its supported research; please note, this research is embargoed until the start of the presentations:

KEYNOTE by Dr. Masliah: "Overview of the NIA portfolio in AD clinical trials: Which new targets could be explored?" Thursday, Dec. 5, 1:30 - 2 p.m. Pacific Time

"New Results on the Relationship between Intensive Blood Pressure Control and Cognitive Function from SPRINT-MIND" Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5 - 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time

"One-month oral treatment with PTI-125, a new drug candidate, reduces CSF and plasma biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease" Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 - 6:15 p.m. Pacific Time

"The EXERT Trial: Testing a Model for Effective Community-Based Exercise Intervention Delivery for Adults with MCI" Friday, Dec. 6, 2:15 - 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time

"Alzheimer's Disease in Down Syndrome: New Insights and Opportunities" Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:45 - 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time

"HOPE4MCI Trial: Targeting Reduction of Hippocampal Overactivity to Treat Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer's Disease with AGB101" Saturday, Dec. 7, 2:15 - 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND:

NIA-Funded Active Alzheimer's and Related Dementias Clinical Trials and Studies: https:/ / www. nia. nih. gov/ research/ ongoing-AD-trials

NIA resources and infrastructure for research:

Learn more at https:/ / www. nia. nih. gov/ research/ dn/ dn-initiatives-centers-and-resources

Embargo and press information about CTAD: https:/ / www. ctad-alzheimer. com/ ctad-embargo-policies-and-faqs

Understanding clinical studies--Why do researchers do different kinds of clinical studies?: https:/ / www. nih. gov/ about-nih/ what-we-do/ science-health-public-trust/ perspectives/ understanding-clinical-studies

About the National Institute on Aging (NIA): NIA leads the U.S. federal government effort to conduct and support research on aging and the health and well-being of older people. Learn more about age-related cognitive change and neurodegenerative diseases via NIA's Alzheimer's Disease Education and Referral (ADEAR) Center website. For information about a broad range of aging topics, visit the main NIA website and stay connected.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit http://www. nih. gov .

