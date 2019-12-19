Obesity Medicine Association to launch OMA local chapters in early 2020

DENVER, COLO. -- December 19, 2019 -- The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), the largest organization of healthcare providers dedicated to the clinical treatment of the disease of Obesity, today announced the early 2020 launch of OMA local Chapters across the country to further educate, connect, and empower providers at the local level. These chapters will help providers across the country learn and drive forward optimal treatments for people who suffer from Obesity.

Beginning in early 2020, the OMA will launch its first set of local Chapters in the following 12 cities/states:

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Durham, North Carolina

Houston, Texas

Los Angeles, California

Maryland / Northern Virginia

Miami, Florida

New England and Massachusetts

New York City and New York State (cities TBD)

Pennsylvania (cities TBD)

San Francisco, California

"These local Chapters will give clinicians -- including physicians, nurse practitioners, PAs, dietitians, nutritionists, exercise therapists -- and all others in the local health care community a gathering space where like-minded people interested in the medical care of the disease of Obesity can come together to learn and move effective treatment plans forward," said Craig Primack, MD, FACP, FAAP, FOMA, President of the OMA.

The OMA local Chapter participation is open to all current OMA members, and the OMA encourages non-members to join as well. The local Chapters will create an environment in which providers around the country can expand their local networks, learn about the latest treatment options, share knowledge, and gain access to advocacy and mentorship programs.

"Health care providers are the first step in preventing and treating obesity," said Ethan Lazarus, MD, FOMA, President-Elect of the OMA. "OMA has educated health care providers for decades on current concepts in Obesity treatment and prevention. Our local Chapters will enable clinicians to meet and collaborate on this important topic with much greater ease."

"We are looking forward to not only providing our members with all the benefits of the national OMA membership, but also adding the local connectivity network for which OMA members have been asking," said Claudia Randall, MBA, Executive Director of the OMA. "These Chapters will build a close-knit network of providers who can consult, mentor, refer, and generally work together to develop optimal outcomes for every patient in their local area."

For more information on joining the OMA chapters, to express interest in joining new chapters, or if you are interested in becoming a local Chapter leader, visit obesitymedicine.org/chapters.

