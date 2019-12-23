Researchers to develop a theory of transients in graphene

The research considers behavior of graphene in the moment of its transition from the state of thermal equilibrium and the process of returning to this state.

The article "Equilibration of energies in a two-dimensional harmonic graphene lattice" published in the oldest scientific journal in the world Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society considers the behavior of graphene in the moment of its transition from the state of thermal equilibrium and the process of returning to this state. The scientific report is conducted by Vitaly Kuzkin, the deputy director of Higher School of Theoretical mechanics and Research Educational Centre "Gazpromneft-Polytech" of Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) in collaboration with Igor Berinskii from the School of Mechanical Engineering, Tel Aviv University (Israel) in the field of materials science, solid mechanics and dynamics of mechanical systems.

"Our research group develops a theory that describes the transition to thermal equilibrium in crystals which are initially in a nonequilibrium state. It can be caused, for example, by high-speed laser exposure or the passage of shock waves. In this paper, we applied this theory to graphene", notes Vitaly Kuzkin. Usually, transients occur rather quickly and have a high frequency, but graphene turned out to be unique here - some transients in graphene have very low frequencies. "

The research results are important for investigation of heat transport and other nonequilibrium thermodynamic processes in graphene.

"Graphene is a very promising material. It has many useful properties like strength, stiffness, high heat and electrical conductivity. It can be used in flexible electronics, wearable devices, and in creation of composite materials," - explains Vitaly Kuzkin.

Publication in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society, which printed by Royal Society of London, is considered prestigious. This is the oldest scientific journal with long, rich history that continuously published since 1665.