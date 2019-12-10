University of California press launches Media+Environment journal using Scholastica

CHICAGO, IL (December 10, 2019) -- Scholastica, a peer review and publishing software and service provider for academic journals, is pleased to announce the launch of a new University of California Press journal using its platform, Media+Environmemt. The new journal will explore the nexus between digital media platforms and environments as media, and is using Scholastica's open access publishing platform for website hosting and design as well as Scholastica's peer review system and end-to-end typesetting service.

Media+Environment stands out as a fully open access interdisciplinary humanities journal. The journal is both free to read and free to publish in and uses a CC BY 4.0 license for all articles. Articles are available in PDF and HTML, as well as full-text XML, enabling text and data mining. Media+Environment was founded by UC Press in partnership with the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts at the University of California, Santa Barbara; the University of Vermont; and Monash University.

"We're really excited to be working with the University of California Press on this innovative open access journal," said Scholastica Co-Founder and CEO Brian Cody. "The Media+Environment launch showcases how publishers can use the Scholastica platform to publish very professional open access journals affordably and efficiently. Throughout the launch, it was clear that the UC Press team values how the journal's website and PDF/HTML articles look to the reader, and also cares deeply that the journal have rich machine-readable metadata and JATS-compliant XML - so it was very rewarding to provide software that delivers on those goals."

UC Press chose to use Scholastica for the journal because it had everything they needed in one platform.

"We were in need of an end-to-end solution for helping the editors of Media+Environment launch the journal rapidly," said Director of Journals and Open Access at the University of California Press Erich van Rijn. "Scholastica was able to provide the turnkey solution that we needed to help us work with the editors to realize their vision for the journal."

Media+Environment is now publishing and accepting submissions. The journal also has an active blog, including calls for submissions within thematic streams.

In addition to launching Media+Environment using Scholastica, UC Press is working with Scholastica as a partner peer review software and typesetting service provider for some of its other journals, including Case Studies in the Environment, Civic Sociology, and Global Perspectives.

###

About University of California Press:

University of California Press is one of the most forward-thinking scholarly publishers in the nation. For more than 125 years, it has championed work that influences public discourse and challenges the status quo in multiple fields of study. At a time of dramatic change for publishing and scholarship, UC Press collaborates with scholars, librarians, authors, and students to stay ahead of today's knowledge demands and shape the future of publishing.

Website: http://www. ucpress. edu

About Scholastica:

Scholastica is a web-based software platform with tools and services for every aspect of publishing academic journals -- from peer review to website design and article hosting to typesetting. Scholastica's mission is to empower journal publishers to make quality research available more efficiently and affordably in order to facilitate a sustainable research future. Over 900 journals across disciplines use Scholastica.

Website: scholasticahq.com