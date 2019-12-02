The Intersection of Innovation and Practice Heads to Atlanta

WASHINGTON - Registration is now open for the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2020 Scientific Sessions. The three-day conference will take place May 13-16, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Georgia.

SCAI 2020 will attract nearly 2,000 leading physicians, cardiovascular professionals, hospital administrators, academia, and industry professionals from around the globe. World-renowned experts will share their expertise through live cases, hands-on training, case-based learning, and interactive discussions. Attendees will network and share knowledge on the latest innovations as they live out SCAI's mission to Save and Enhance Lives.

Key highlights include:

Scientific Research - Abstracts, Featured Research and Poster Competition

Live Cases - Featuring Coronary, Structural, Peripheral, and Congenital Cases

Cardiovascular Professional Symposia

The Best of What SCAI Has to Offer - Best of QI Tip of the Month, Best of CCI Journal, Government Relations 101, and Interventional Life Skills

Members of the media are invited to join leading interventional cardiology professionals as they share the latest science and clinical advances, and discuss pertinent issues affecting the profession. Press registration is complimentary to credentialed media. For registration, please visit the SCAI 2020 registration site and use code PRESS2020, or contact Kimberly Brown at kbrown@scai.org.

###

About SCAI