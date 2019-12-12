Media advisory: SMFM 40th Annual Pregnancy Meeting

WHO: The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) serves as the national voice for high-risk pregnancies. Its 4,000 members are obstetricians who have an additional three years of formal education and are board certified in maternal-fetal medicine, making them the nation's most authoritative experts in the care of complicated pregnancies.

WHAT: 40th Annual Pregnancy Meeting, an annual scientific conference highlighting the latest research related to high-risk pregnancies

WHERE: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, Texas (near Dallas)

WHEN: Feb. 3-8, 2020

TO REGISTER: Email Kerri Wade (Kwade@smfm.org), or create a profile and register at: http://www. smfm. org/ 2020; use promo code MEDIA2020 to receive a complimentary media registration

Note: A dedicated press room is available for registered media to use from Feb. 5-7

FOR MORE INFORMATION: View the agenda-at-a-glance or visit the annual meeting page on the SMFM website

###