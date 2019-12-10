Society for Risk Analysis announces 2019 winners for best journal papers and best research posters

The Society for Risk Analysis (SRA) is pleased to announce the winners for best papers in Risk Analysis: An International Journal and the best research posters for 2019. The editorial staff of Risk Analysis selected the 2019 Best Paper award winners. These papers made the most significant impacts on the theory or practice of risk analysis. Judges, as well as members of the society via popular vote, selected the poster winners during the meeting's annual poster session the evening prior. The awardees include:

Best Papers:

Terje Aven, University of Stavanger, for The Call for a Shift from Risk to Resilience: What Does it Mean?

Sayanti Mukherjee, University at Buffalo, and Roshanak Nateghi, Purdue University, for A Data-Driven Approach to Assessing Supply Inadequacy Risks Due to Climate-Induced Shifts in Electricity Demand.

Christian Blanco, Felipe Caro and Charles J. Corbett, UCLA, for Managing Safety-Related Disruptions: Evidence from the U.S. Nuclear Power Industry

Edward Oughton, University of Oxford, Mike Hapgood, RAL Space, Gemma S. Richardson, Ciaran D. Beggan, and Alan W. P. Thomson, British Geological Survey, Mark Gibbs and Catherine Burnett, Met Office, C. Trevor Gaunt, University of Cape Town, Markos Trichas, Airbus Defence and Space, Rabia Dada, University of Cambridge, and Richard B. Horne, British Antarctic Survey, for A Risk Assessment Framework for the Socio-Economic Impacts of Electricity Transmission Infrastructure Failure Due to Space Weather: An Application to the United Kingdom.

Best Reviewers:

Hiba Baroud, Vanderbilt University, Tom Logan, University of Canterbury, Lori Peek, University of Colorado Boulder, and Janet Yang, University at Buffalo.

Best Posters:

Samrat Chatterjee, PNNL, for "A Network-of-Networks Approach for Cyber-BasContingency Analysis of Interdependent Infrastructure Networks Under Uncertainty."

Pooja Pragati Suresh, Shizouka University, for "Review of Environmental Impacts of Plastic Ban and Risks Hindering Plastic Recycling in Japan."

Steve Ackerlund, Ecology and Environment, Inc., for "The Impact of Robust Public Participation in a 30-Year Commitment to Scientifically Assess Superfund Health Outcomes in Butte Montana."

Jody Chin Sing Wong, University at Buffalo, for "Seeing is Believing: How Inflated Self-Assessments and Gender Affect Youths' Positive Risk-Taking."

Emina Herovic, University of Maryland, for "The Engineering and Communication Challenges of Flooding: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Understanding the Future of Flood Management."

Henry Finn, Simon Fraser University, ChoiceWorks Ltd Avalanche Canada, for "Are They Really as Prepared as They Think They Are? Investigating Self-Assessment Bias in a Risk Communication Survey."

Sarah Colley, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, for "Costs of Childhood Lead Exposure Associated with Private Wells: Implementation of a Population Intervention Model in Wake County, North Carolina."

Nolan Feeny, University of Michigan, for "Disaster Risk Analysis of Cellular Coverage."

