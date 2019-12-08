Harry Lesmana of St. Jude receives a 2019 ASH Research Training Award

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is pleased to announce that Harry "Adrian" Lesmana, MD, has been selected by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) as one of 16 outstanding fellows to receive the 2019 ASH Research Training Award for Fellows (RTAF). The year-long program aims to encourage careers in academic hematology by providing protected research time during training. The RTAF awardees will be honored this week at the annual ASH conference, being held in Orlando from Dec. 7-10.

Lesmana is a clinical fellow in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at St. Jude. His research in hematology genetics is conducted in the lab of Marcin Wlodarski, MD, PhD, under the Department of Hematology in the Division of Experimental Hematology.

"ASH has been instrumental in setting off my career path to become a physician scientist," Lesmana said. "I have been very fortunate to be given this opportunity to advance my research training through this mentored career development award."

"Having protected time for hands-on hematology research allows these talented fellows to establish an expertise in this field, and the knowledge they gain will make them eligible for future awards and opportunities from ASH," said 2019 ASH President Roy Silverstein, MD, of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. "We look forward to seeing them excel as they continue their careers in hematology."

