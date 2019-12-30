Samara Polytech scientists has developed a new concept of mathematical modeling

A team of scientists from the Research Center "Fundamental Problems of Thermophysics and Mechanics" of the Samara Polytech is engaged in the construction of new mathematical models and the search for methods for their study in relation to a wide range of locally nonequilibrium transport processes in various physical systems. An innovative approach developed not so long ago is based on a modern version of third-generation thermodynamics. The project of scientists "Development, theoretical research and experimental verification of mathematical models of oscillatory processes, heat and mass transfer and thermomechanics with two- and multiphase delays" was among the winners of the RFBR contest. Recent research results are published in the journal Physica A: Statistical Mechanics and its Applications.

An interest in studying locally nonequilibrium processes that take into account the specifics of transport processes at the molecular level (the mean free path of a molecule, the momentum transfer rate, relaxation time, etc.) is dictated by the need to conduct various physical processes under extreme conditions, for example, femtosecond concentrated exposure to energy flows on matter, ultra-low and ultra-high temperatures and pressures, shock waves, etc. Such physical processes are widely used to create new technologies for producing nanomaterials and coatings with unique physicochemical properties that cannot be obtained by traditional methods (binary and multicomponent metal alloys, ceramics, polymeric materials, metal and semiconductor glasses, nanofilms, graphene, composite nanomaterials, etc.).

- Classical thermodynamics is not suitable for describing processes that occur under locally nonequilibrium conditions, since it is based on the principle of local equilibrium. Our project is important both for fundamental science and for practical applications, "explains the project manager, Professor Igor Kudinov. - To accomplish the tasks we plan to create a new, unparalleled software package designed for 3D modeling of high-speed locally nonequilibrium processes of heat, mass and momentum transfer. Thus, our method opens up wide possibilities for studying processes that are practically significant from the point of view of modern nanotechnology.

For reference:

The Center "Fundamental Problems of Thermophysics and Mechanics" was established on the basis of the Samara Polytechnic in 2018 with the aim of raising the level of fundamental scientific research in the field of theoretical materials science, mathematical modeling of locally nonequilibrium processes of heat, mass, momentum and electromagnetic vibration transfer.

