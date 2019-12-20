Leaders of Texas innovation join forces to improve research to commercialization in the state

Innovating Texas: Research to Commercialization organizes texas' top scientists, business leaders and venture capitalists to explore how to turn research into new technologies, products and companies at TAMEST Annual Conference

DALLAS-- Texas' premiere scientific research organization, TAMEST (The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas), will host a multi-disciplinary conference on innovation as part of TAMEST's 2020 Annual Conference: Innovating Texas in Dallas from January 7-9, 2020. The conference aims to catalyze research commercialization by creating forums of state experts on innovation to work together and map out the future of Texas' success.

From the Nobel Prize-winning Texas Instruments who invented the first integrated circuit in the 1950's to the first artificial heart transplant at the Texas Heart Institute, the conference will in part explore the many successes of Texas innovation while also aiming to help better commercialize and scale our research results for impact.

"Texas Innovation far exceeds just the computer science field--we innovate with atoms that matter, including microcircuits, aortas, shale deposits, batteries and immune systems; those last two won Texas scientists Nobel Prizes," said TAMEST 2020 Program Chair and inventor of the Ethernet, Bob Metcalfe, Ph.D. "Innovating Texas: Research to Commercialization is the chance to bring the brightest minds our state has to offer and think through what is preventing us from leading the country in innovation. Afterall, research is not enough to change the world--we must build in better safety nets so our state will more quickly span the various valleys of death that keep successful research from going to scale in world markets."

WHAT:

TAMEST (The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas) hosts Texan Nobel Prize winners, leaders of medical research, venture capitalists, and more to discuss the legacy of innovation in the state of Texas while focusing on what comes next.

WHEN/WHERE:

January 7-9, 2020; The Fairmont Dallas Hotel, 1717 N. Akard St, Dallas, Texas 75201

FULL AGENDA:

The full agenda, including all speakers and sessions can be found at tamest.org/2020.

About TAMEST (The Academy of Medicine, Engineering, and Science of Texas):

TAMEST brings together the state's brightest minds in medicine, engineering, science and technology to foster collaboration, and to advance research, innovation and business in Texas. With more than 300 members, TAMEST is composed of the Texas-based members of the Texas-based members of the three National Academies (National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Science), the Royal Society and the state's 11 Nobel Laureates. Its vision is to make Texas a premier destination for innovation and world-class research in medicine, engineering, science and technology. We will improve the lives of our citizens and grow the economy.

###