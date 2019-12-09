Mone Zaidi, MD, PhD, named Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science

Mone Zaidi, MD, PhD, Director of the Mount Sinai Bone Program and Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology, Diabetes and Bone Disease) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, has been named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world's largest general-scientific society. Election as an AAAS Fellow is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers.

Dr. Zaidi was selected for his seminal contributions to endocrinology and skeletal biology, particularly the discovery of pituitary-metabolic circuits that co-regulate body fat, bone mass, and energy metabolism.

"I am honored and deeply humbled by this recognition from my scientific colleagues," said Dr. Zaidi. "I am grateful that the research conducted by my laboratory colleagues is appreciated as having an impact on the scientific community."

Dr. Zaidi has performed pioneering research into the pathogenesis and therapy of osteoporosis, a devastating public health hazard. He has been studying the underlying causes of bone loss and weight gain. Most recently, Dr. Zaidi and his team found that blocking a single hormone whose levels rise at menopause could help build bone and burn excess fat that many women experience in middle age. The strong clinical potential of these results has been noted in Cell and Nature Medicine. Dr. Zaidi is exploring opportunities to realize the vast potential of this research through commercial partnerships.

"Dr. Zaidi's many contributions to the study of bone health and endocrinology make him the ideal AAAS Fellow, and we congratulate him on this well-deserved honor," said Dennis Charney, MD, the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System.

This year, 443 AAAS members have earned the lifetime distinction of AAAS Fellow, in honor of their invaluable contributions to science and technology. Of them, 35, including Dr. Zaidi, are in the section of medical sciences. The full list of 2019 Fellows was published in the November 29 issue of Science. New fellows will be recognized for their contributions to science and technology during the 2020 AAAS Annual meeting on Saturday, February 15.

The distinguished Mount Sinai faculty members whom Dr. Zaidi joins in earning this honor are Alison Goate, DPhil; Eric J. Nestler, MD, PhD; Maria New, MD; Peter Palese, PhD; Jeffrey T. Laitman, PhD; Ravi Iyengar, PhD; Kurt Hirschhorn, MD; and Scott L. Friedman, MD.

