Exposure to traffic pollution was associated with a higher risk of obesity in Mexican American women, but not in men. The findings are published in Obesity.

In the study of 7,826 Mexican American adults, more than half (53.6%) of participants had a body mass index (BMI) indicative of obesity, with a higher prevalence in women than in men.

Exposure to higher traffic-related air pollution was associated with lower BMI in men but higher BMI in women.

