Study examines sex differences in potential link between psoriasis and metabolic disorders

An analysis published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology revealed considerable sex differences when considering links between psoriasis and metabolic disorders.

In the study of 3,723 adults, 25.8% of the women had metabolic syndrome, and the prevalence was higher in women with psoriasis than without (36.8% versus 25.4%). Similarly, more women with psoriasis had diabetes (12%) than those without psoriasis (5%).

The prevalence of metabolic syndrome in men was 37.9%. Contrary to what was seen in women, men with psoriasis less often had metabolic syndrome than men without psoriasis (27% versus 38%). The prevalence of diabetes was slightly higher in men with psoriasis compared with men without psoriasis (12% versus 8%).

