Trends in Alzheimer's disease diagnoses across the United States

A recent analysis offers estimates of the changes in incidence of Alzheimer's disease in the United States, confirming previous reports of a declining trend. The analysis, which is published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, also highlights considerable geographic variation in incidence rates across the country.

The retrospective analysis of administrative claims data for a 5% random sample of Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 years or older revealed that the diagnosed incidence of Alzheimer's disease in the United States decreased from 1.53% in 2007 to 1.09% in 2014. The trend over time was similar for most geographical areas; however, in 2014, the estimates of Alzheimer's disease incidence varied considerably by region--from 0% to more than 3%, with the highest incidence rates observed in areas of the Midwest and the South. ?

"Although additional research is needed to understand the reasons behind the observed trends in the incidence of Alzheimer's disease, our findings underscore the need to consider regional factors when contemplating policy directives aimed at improving the identification and management of people with cognitive impairment," said corresponding author Urvi Desai, PhD, of Analysis Group, Inc.

