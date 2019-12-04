Which exercise regimen protects bone health in older adults with obesity?

Successful weight loss approaches in older adults with obesity can unfortunately lead to bone loss and an increased risk of fractures. A recent Journal of Bone and Mineral Research study examined which forms of exercise might help reduce such bone loss.

In the randomized controlled trial of 160 obese men and women aged 65 years or older who were living in New Mexico, investigators found that resistance exercise, alone or combined with aerobic exercise, was effective in reducing weight loss-induced decreases in hip bone density. Intriguingly, aerobic exercise alone was not effective. Therefore, resistance exercise can be recommended to protect against bone loss during weight loss regimens in older adults with obesity.

"It is never too late to practice a healthy lifestyle through diet and regular exercise, especially that which includes resistance exercise to improve physical function and preserve bone health during aging," said senior author Dennis T. Villareal, MD, of?Baylor College of Medicine.

