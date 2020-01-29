Associations between work environment and rushed, missed care tasks in nursing homes

What The Study Did: Associations between work environment (including staffing, culture and leadership) and self-reported missed or rushed tasks by care aides in nursing homes in Canada were analyzed in this observational study.

Authors: Yuting Song, Ph.D., of the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, is the corresponding author.

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.20092)

