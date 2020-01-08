Are there shared genetic factors between weight and major psychiatric disorders?

What The Study Did: Data from 1.3 million people were used to investigate genetic overlap between body mass index and major psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression. Obesity is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and a shorter life expectancy among people with major psychiatric disorders is mainly due to coexisting cardiovascular diseases.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Shahram Bahrami, Ph.D., and Ole A. Andreassen, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Oslo in Norway, are the corresponding authors.

(10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.4188)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.