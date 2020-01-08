News Release 

Are there shared genetic factors between weight and major psychiatric disorders?

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: Data from 1.3 million people were used to investigate genetic overlap between body mass index and major psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression. Obesity is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and a shorter life expectancy among people with major psychiatric disorders is mainly due to coexisting cardiovascular diseases.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Shahram Bahrami, Ph.D., and Ole A. Andreassen, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Oslo in Norway, are the corresponding authors.

(10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.4188)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.4188?guestAccessKey=ab3c0b15-e953-4f31-9e03-bd259554df90&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=010820

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.