Did increasing vegetable consumption reduce the risk of prostate cancer progression?

Bottom Line: This randomized clinical trial among more than 400 men with early-stage prostate cancer looked at whether a telephone-based program encouraging increased vegetable consumption would decrease cancer progression over two years. The authors report no significant decrease in the risk of prostate cancer progression among men in the intervention program compared with those who received only written information about diet and prostate cancer. The study may have been underpowered to identify a clinically important difference.

