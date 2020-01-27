What The Study Did: This research letter reports on diabetes screening in barbershops to identify undiagnosed black men.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: David C. Lee, M.D., of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.6867)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Media Advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/