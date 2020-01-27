News Release 

Diabetes screening in barbershops to identify undiagnosed black men

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: This research letter reports on diabetes screening in barbershops to identify undiagnosed black men.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: David C. Lee, M.D., of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.6867)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media Advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.6867?guestAccessKey=432851a9-9200-44e7-a840-c9a85af5e39e&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=012720

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.