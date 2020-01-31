Do state regulations affect adult use of e-cigarettes?

What The Study Did: National data from 895,000 adults were used to examine how state regulations regarding electronic cigarettes were associated with their use among U.S. adults.

Authors: Wei Bao, Ph.D., of the University of Iowa College of Public Health in Iowa City, is the corresponding author.

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.20255)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

