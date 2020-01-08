Electric scooter injuries, hospital admissions in US

What The Study Did: Electric scooters are increasingly used as fast and convenient transportation in the United States. This observational study reports on injuries and hospital admissions related to electric scooters from 2014 to 2018 using national data.

Authors: Benjamin N. Breyer, M.D., M.A.S., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

