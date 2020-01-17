Observational study explores fish oil supplements, testicular function in healthy young men

What The Study Did: An observational study of nearly 1,700 young healthy Danish men looked at how fish oil supplements were associated with testicular function as measured by semen quality and reproductive hormone levels. Limitations of this study include a lack of information on the actual concentration of omega-3 fatty acids in the fish oil supplements self-reported by the men. Researchers suggest randomized clinical trials are needed.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Author: Tina Kaid Jensen, Ph.D., University of Southern Denmark, Odense, and coauthors.

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.19462)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

The full study, commentary and podcast are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 19462?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 011720

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.