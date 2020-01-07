Pooled data used to examine powder use by women in genital area, ovarian cancer risk

What The Study Did: Researchers pooled data from four large study groups with 250,000 women to estimate the association between using body powder in the genital area and risk of ovarian cancer.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Katie M. O'Brien, of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.20079)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.