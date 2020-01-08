Public opinion on proposals in California to prevent firearm violence

What The Study Did: This survey study assessed public opinion in California (overall and by firearm ownership status) on two proposals to prevent firearm injuries: an amnesty program that would allow individuals to turn in ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 bullets, no questions asked; and a law that prevents someone from buying a gun for five years if they have had two or more driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs convictions in five years. It is illegal in California to buy or sell ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 bullets; it may soon be illegal to have them.

Author: Rocco Pallin, M.P.H., of the University of California, Davis, is the corresponding author.

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.18786)

