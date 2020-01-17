PEPTIC trial comparing strategies to prevent stress ulcers in ICU patients needing mechanical ventilation

What The Study Did: Researchers report on a randomized clinical trial that compared two strategies (proton pump inhibitors vs. histamine-2 receptor blockers) to prevent stress ulcers among adult patients in intensive care units who needed mechanical ventilation. The trial was conducted at 50 ICUs in five countries to compare in-hospital death rates using the two strategies. The study is being released to coincide with presentation at the Critical Care Reviews Meeting 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Paul J. Young, Ph.D., of the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand in Wellington, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.22190)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release. The study is being released to coincide with presentation at the Critical Care Reviews Meeting 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The live presentation can be viewed here https:/ / vimeo. com/ 383968980