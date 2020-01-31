Rates of new colorectal cancer cases as people turn 50, historically begin screening

What The Study Did: Cancer registries representing about 28% of the U.S. population were used to examine how new cases of colorectal cancer increased from age 49 to 50, the age when many people of average risk for the disease historically began screening, although screening age recommendations vary.

Authors: Jordan J. Karlitz, M.D., of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System and Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, is the corresponding author.

