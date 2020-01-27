Study examines poverty, suicide associations among US youth

What The Study Did: Associations between county-level concentrations of poverty in the United States and suicide rates among children and adolescents (ages 5 to 19) were explored in this observational study.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Jennifer A. Hoffman, M.D., of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.5678)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.