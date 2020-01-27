Study examines poverty, suicide associations among US youth

What The Study Did: Associations between county-level concentrations of poverty in the United States and suicide rates among children and adolescents (ages 5 to 19) were explored in this observational study.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: Jennifer A. Hoffman, M.D., of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.5678)
Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/