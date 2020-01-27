News Release 

Study examines poverty, suicide associations among US youth

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: Associations between county-level concentrations of poverty in the United States and suicide rates among children and adolescents (ages 5 to 19) were explored in this observational study.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Jennifer A. Hoffman, M.D., of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.5678)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.5678?guestAccessKey=25b0f3ea-b686-45cf-8692-a6c11832b8ca&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=012720

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.