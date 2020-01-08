Views of rural US adults on serious health, economic issues in their communities

What The Study Did: Nationally representative surveys from 2018 and 2019 were used to examine the views of adults in the rural U.S. on the serious health and economic problems facing their communities, including the cost and access to health care and addiction to opioids.

