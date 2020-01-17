VITAMINS trial report on vitamin C, hydrocortisone, thiamine for septic shock

What The Study Did: In this randomized clinical trial of about 200 patients with septic shock, combination treatment with intravenous vitamin C, hydrocortisone and thiamine compared with intravenous hydrocortisone alone didn't significantly improve the amount of time patients were alive and free of medicines that raise blood pressure (vasopressors) over seven days. The study findings are being released to coincide with presentation at the Critical Care Reviews Meeting 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Rinaldo Bellomo, M.D., Ph.D., of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.22176)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release. The study is being released to coincide with presentation at the Critical Care Reviews Meeting 2020 and the live presentation can be viewed here https:/ / vimeo. com/ 383969217