Plant pigment can significantly reduce blood pressure

A new paper in Nutrition Reviews finds that intake of the flavonoid quercetin can greatly reduce high blood pressure in patients suffering from cardiovascular disease.

Researchers here consulted multiple studies that assessed the impact of quercetin on blood pressure and glucose levels. Quercetin is a plant pigment commonly found in many plants and foods, such as onions, teas, apples and red wine. Each study utilized here assessed blood glucose, total cholesterol, and/or insulin. 17 studies with a total of 886 participants were included.

The pooled result from 13 treatment arms throughout the studies consulted showed that quercetin administration markedly reduced systolic blood pressure. Participants who consumed quercetin for eight weeks or more showed significantly changed levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Quercetin did not markedly influence total cholesterol, or significantly alter fasting blood glucose concentrations. Quercetin was not found to cause serious adverse events in any of the included studies.

The review concluded that a reduction in blood pressure of more than 10 mmHg lowers cardiovascular risk by 50% for heart failure, 35% - 40% for stroke, and approximately 20% to 25% for myocardial infarction. Researchers here found that the favorable effects of quercetin on blood pressure support the use of quercetin for patients with hypertension.

