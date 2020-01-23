Engineering: 3D-printed vocal tract reproduces sound of ancient mummy

The sound produced by the vocal tract of a 3,000 year-old Egyptian mummy has been synthesized using CT scans, 3D printing and an electronic larynx. The findings are presented in a study published in Scientific Reports. The acoustic output is a single sound; it does not provide the basis for synthesizing running speech.

The precise dimensions of an individual's vocal tract produce a unique sound. If the dimensions of a vocal tract can be established, vocal sounds can be synthesized by using a 3D-printed vocal tract and an electronic larynx. For this to be feasible, the soft tissue of the vocal tract needs to be reasonably intact.

David Howard and colleagues used non-destructive CT to confirm that a significant part of the structure of the larynx and throat of the 3,000 year-old mummified body of the Egyptian priest Nesyamun remained intact as a result of the mummification process. This allowed the authors to measure the vocal tract shape from CT images. Based on these measurements, the authors created a 3D-printed vocal tract for Nesyamun and used it with an artificial larynx commonly used in speech synthesis. They were able to reproduce a single sound, falling between the vowels in the English words 'bed' and 'bad'.

The authors suggest that their proof-of-concept recreation of a vocal tract preserved over three millennia has implications for the way in which the past is presented to the public in the present; it may provide an opportunity to hear the vocal tract output of an individual that lived in ancient times.

1. Synthesis of a Vocal Sound from the 3,000 year old Mummy, Nesyamun 'True of Voice'

David Howard

University of London, Royal Holloway, Egham, UK

Email: david.howard@rhul.ac.uk

University of London, Royal Holloway, Egham, UK

John Schofield

University of York, York, UK

Email: john.schofield@york.ac.uk

DOI

10.1038/s41598-019-56316-y

https:/ / www. nature. com/ articles/ s41598-019-56316-y

