UVA professor Matthew B. Dwyer named a fellow by the Association for Computing Machinery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Association for Computing Machinery has named Matthew B. Dwyer, a University of Virginia professor of computer science, a fellow. Fellowships are conferred to association members for technological accomplishments that help define the digital age and improve professional and personal lives. Association for Computing Machinery Fellows comprise an elite group that represents less than 1% of the association's global membership.

Dwyer earned his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1995. He joined UVA Engineering in 2018 from the University of Nebraska, where he was the Leonard A. Lovell Professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. At UVA Engineering Dwyer is the John C. Knight Faculty Fellow and professor in the Department of Computer Science.

Dwyer has published more than 130 articles in his research areas of software verification and validation, software engineering and program analysis. He has been supported by more than 35 external grants. He is exploring methods to assure the dependability of autonomous systems.

Dwyer has received numerous Association for Computing Machinery accolades. He was named a Distinguished Scientist and has received the Special Interest Group on Software Engineering Distinguished Service Award, three "test of time" awards and four distinguished paper awards.

Dwyer is also a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Development Career Award recipient, a Fulbright Research Scholar, an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Fellow and a David Lorge Parnas Fellow of the Irish Software Center.

"The research recognized by the selection committee is the product of collaborations with a wonderful set of mentors, colleagues and students I've been privileged to work with over the years," said Dwyer. "It is an honor to be named an ACM Fellow and to be in the company of my fellow professors at UVA," computer science professors Jack. W. Davidson, Madhav Marathe, John A. Stankovic, Mary Lou Soffa and Aidong Zhang; computer science professor and chair Kevin Skadron; and computer science professors emeritus Anita Jones and William Wulf.

"Computing technology has had a tremendous impact in shaping how we live and work today," said Association for Computing Machinery President Cherri M. Pancake. "All of the technologies that directly or indirectly influence us are the result of countless hours of collaborative and/or individual work, as well as creative inspiration and, at times, informed risk-taking. Each year, we look forward to welcoming some of the most outstanding individuals as Fellows. The ACM Fellows program is a cornerstone of our overall recognition effort. In highlighting the accomplishments of the ACM Fellows, we hope to give credit where it is due, while also educating the public about the extraordinary array of areas in which computing professionals work."

About UVA Engineering: As part of the top-ranked, comprehensive University of Virginia, UVA Engineering is one of the nation's oldest and most respected engineering schools. Our mission is to make the world a better place by creating and disseminating knowledge and by preparing future engineering leaders. Outstanding students and faculty from around the world choose UVA Engineering because of our growing and internationally recognized education and research programs. UVA is the No. 1 public engineering school in the country for the percentage of women graduates, among schools with at least 75 degree earners; the No. 1 public engineering school in the United States for the four-year graduation rate of undergraduate students; and the top engineering school in the country for the rate of Ph.D. enrollment growth. Learn more at engineering.virginia.edu.

About ACM: ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

About the ACM Fellows Program: The ACM Fellows Program initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners and end users of information technology throughout the world. The new ACM Fellows join a distinguished list of colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.