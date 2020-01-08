Does inflammatory bowel disease carry certain risks during pregnancy?

Pregnant women with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are more likely to undergo delivery by Caesarean section and face certain risks during pregnancy, according to an analysis of published studies.

The analysis, which is published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, found that one-third of all pregnancies in women with IBD were delivered by Caesarean section, reflecting almost a two-fold increase compared with women without IBD.

The analysis also demonstrated increased risks of gestational diabetes and preterm prelabour rupture of membranes in women with IBD. Placental-related disorders, such as pre-eclampsia, placental abruption, and placenta previa, did not appear to be increased in women with IBD.

