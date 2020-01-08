Study examines childhood weight and obesity in adolescence

Excess weight at age 3 years was associated with a higher risk of being overweight or obese at age 15 years in a study of adolescents in Japan.

In the Pediatric Obesity study of 1,581 mother-child pairs, pre-pregnancy overweight/obesity in mothers was also a strong predictor of overweight/obesity at age 15 years in children.

After adjustments, being overweight or obese at age 3 years was linked with a more than 4.2-times higher risk of overweight/obesity at age 15 years, and overweight/obesity in mothers was linked with a more than 2.4-times higher risk. Investigators did not find an association between birth weight and overweight/obesity during adolescence.

"Because family members often share a common lifestyle, interventions for parents and children may be necessary to prevent obesity in adolescents," said first author Satomi Yoshida, PhD, of Kyoto University.

