AAAS announces Advanced Devices & Instrumentation as fifth journal in Science Partner Journal Program

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is pleased to announce the launch of the fifth journal in its Science Partner Journal program, Advanced Devices & Instrumentation, published in affiliation with the Beijing Institute of Aerospace Control Devices (BIACD).

The mission of Advanced Devices & Instrumentation is to publish high-impact breakthroughs at all levels of electronics and photonics, including at the device, system, and instrumentation levels. Investigations into novel ideas, methods, and techniques, as well as into novel uses of existing applications, will also be a focus. Advanced Devices & Instrumentation will publish original research and review articles for rapid dissemination. Topics will include sensors, the internet-of-things, information integration and processing, distributed system and instrument technology, energy management, micro-nano technology, and artificial intelligence.

Serving as Editors-in-Chief of Advanced Devices & Instrumentation will be Professor Wei Wang, Director of Research and Development at the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation and member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Professor Daping Chu, Founding Director of the Centre for Photonic Devices and Sensors and the Director of the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics at Cambridge University.

Advanced Devices & Instrumentation will open for submissions in February 2020 and aims to begin publishing in the same year. The journal will publish under a Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY).

"The level of research and development in scientific devices and instruments is not only a manifestation of scientific and research proficiency, but also a key factor that has a huge influence on the depth and breadth of basic science. In tandem with advancements in microelectronic, optoelectronic, computer, artificial intelligence and other science and technology, efforts have been focused on the development of modern scientific devices and instrumentation that are digital and smart, showing increasingly closer cross-discipline relationships and integrations. With the support and assistance of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Beijing Institute of Aerospace Control Devices (BIACD), we have established the interdisciplinary journal Advanced Devices & Instrumentation. This Journal will publish original research papers and reviews on sensor, the internet-of-things, information integration and processing, distributed system and instrument technology, energy management, micro-nano technology, artificial intelligence and other aspects. We are committed to providing a multidisciplinary and integrated communication platform for the sharing of original researches, proposition of new concepts, and dissemination of new research progress and cutting-edge developments. Our ultimate goal is to provide a platform for valuable and high-quality research outcomes," said Professor Wei Wang.

"Scientific instruments are essential tools in exploring the unknown world and the universe. They are at the core of modern science and engineering, and they are the "multipliers" for industrial production. The instrumentation industry is booming, creating new opportunities for Advanced Devices & Instrumentation. I am very happy to participate in the creation and operation of this journal in such an important field. I look forward to working with our outstanding international editors together and making a direct contribution to the rapid development of related fundamental research in China and in the whole world," said Professor Daping Chu.

"We are excited to collaborate with another excellent partner, Beijing Institute of Aerospace Control Devices (BIACD), to further the growth of the Science Partner Journal program," said Bill Moran, Publisher of the Science family of journals at AAAS. "We look forward to working with the editorial team under the leadership of Wei Wang and Daping Chu and are eager to see the journal become a success in the fields of electronics, photonics, and beyond."

New titles participating in the Science Partner Journal program will launch on a regular basis. Participation in the program is focused on English-language publications. AAAS is actively seeking new partners across scientific disciplines. Organizations participating in the Science Partner Journal program will be editorially independent and responsible for the content published in each journal. Partner organizations are responsible for establishing editorial boards committed to best practices in peer review and author service. For more information about the Science Partner Journal program, please visit the Science Partner Journal homepage at: spj.sciencemag.org. For questions regarding the program and inquiries about the application process for becoming a partner organization, contact spj@aaas.org.

About the American Association for the Advancement of Science

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is the world's largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science, as well as Science Translational Medicine; Science Signaling; a digital, open-access journal, Science Advances; Science Immunology; and Science Robotics. AAAS was founded in 1848 and includes more than 250 affiliated societies and academies of science, serving 10 million individuals. Science has the largest paid circulation of any peer-reviewed general science journal in the world. The nonprofit AAAS is open to all and fulfills its mission to "advance science and serve society" through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement and more.

About Beijing Institute of Aerospace Control Devices (BIACD)

BIACD's mission is to further efforts for the promotion of development and application of advanced information technology. Collaborations with various partners, including multiple prestigious universities, help to achieve this mission. Throughout years of research and innovation since establishment in 1960, BIACD has been granted more than 300 awards, including the national technology invention award, the national technology and science advancement award, and the Chinese patent golden award; it has obtained more than 160 international and national patents; it has written software literature rights and more than 50 national standards; and it has developed products that have been utilized in satellites, space stations, air planes, ground and maritime vehicles, and power systems.