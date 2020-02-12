ACC cardio-oncology course showcases research, treatments for cancer patients with heart disease

The American College of Cardiology will host the fourth Advancing the Cardiovascular Care of the Oncology Patient course in Washington on Feb. 14-16, bringing together top experts in both cardiology and oncology to equip clinicians and researchers with the tools needed to improve cancer patient care and treat their unique heart health needs.

Cardiovascular disease is the second leading cause of morbidity and mortality in cancer survivors. It is estimated that 14.5 million cancer patients and survivors have significant cardiovascular risk factors, making it critical for cardiologists, oncologists, and the entire multi-professional care team to stay on the leading edge of this rapidly evolving field.

Course co-directors Ana Barac, MD, PhD, FACC, and Bonnie Ky, MD, MSCE, FACC, have invited respected experts in the field to create a course covering relevant and required content for both the novice and advanced practitioner. The course will provide best practice strategies for the multi-professional team in the assessment, diagnosis and management of cardiovascular concerns for patients with cancer and those requiring survivorship care.

Sessions

Interventional Cardiology - When to Call the Cath Lab?

Radiation Therapy Essentials: Past and Present Treatment and Future Risk

Modifiable Risk Factors in Survivors of Childhood and Adult Cancers

Abstracts

The following abstracts are a selection of the posters being presented. You can see a full list of the abstracts being presented at ACC.org/CVOncology under "Accepted Abstracts & Posters." If you would like to receive embargoed copies of these abstracts or to speak to study authors, contact Katie Glenn at kglenn@acc.org. All ACC Advancing the Cardiovascular Care of the Oncology Patient abstracts are embargoed until Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET.

Early Changes in Physical Activity and Quality of Life with Thoracic Radiation Therapy for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Lymphoma (press release to follow)

Assessment of Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factor Control in Cancer Patients

Radiation-Induced CAD: Gender Disparities for Patients with Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Radiation

Left Behind: The Cardio-Oncology Knowledge Gap among Primary Care Providers

