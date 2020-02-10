Complimentary press registration available for ACR's 2020 State of the Art Clinical Symposium

ATLANTA - The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) welcomes members of the press to write about rheumatology research presented at the State-of-the-Art Clinical Symposium (SOTA) in New Orleans on March 27-29. This year's line-up features presentations on cancer screenings in rheumatic diseases, pregnancy planning, clinical emergencies in scleroderma, and more.

Complimentary registration allows eligible press members to attend sessions onsite. Details about eligibility requirements, how to apply for press credentials, and a program schedule for this year's meeting is available on the SOTA event page. All journalists interested in attending SOTA should register by Wednesday, March 11.

Anyone with questions about the registration process or press policies should contact Monica McDonald at mmcdonald@rheumatology.org.

