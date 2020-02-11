Press highlights for the 2020 American Chemical Society national meeting in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 -- Journalists who register for the American Chemical Society's (ACS') Spring 2020 National Meeting & Exposition in Philadelphia will have access to more than 14,000 presentations on topics such as food, nutrition, medicine, health, nanotechnology, space science, energy and the environment. The meeting will be held March 22 to 26 in Philadelphia.

Learn the latest about smarter, more renewable materials at these and other symposia related to the meeting's theme, "Macromolecular Chemistry: The Second Century":

Wood-based polymers to tackle global challenges

ACS NASA symposium on advanced materials for humanity's next giant leap

Polysaccharides: Smart materials for the new millennium

Renewable plastics: From waste to fuels and chemicals

Active packaging for food

The presentations also will cover:

Microplastics and nanoplastics in the environment

Health benefits and chemistry of fermented foods

Synthesis of anti-infective agents

Treatment of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS

How Alzheimer's disease attacks the brain

ACS will operate a press center in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Room 304/VIP, with press conferences, a news media workroom fully staffed to assist in arranging interviews and free Wi-Fi, computers and refreshments. Reporters planning to cover the meeting from their home bases will have remote access to the press conferences.

Embargoed copies of press releases and a press conference schedule will be available in mid-March.

ACS considers requests for press credentials and complimentary registration to national meetings from reporters (staff and freelance) and public information officers at government, non-profit and educational institutions. See the registration website for details.

