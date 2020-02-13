AGA announces new journal Techniques and Innovations in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

The newest addition to the AGA journal family will focus on advances in endoscopic procedures

Bethesda, Maryland (Feb. 13, 2020) -- The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) welcomes Techniques and Innovations in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (TIGE) into AGA's prestigious portfolio of scientific publications. Previously known as Techniques in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, established in 1999, AGA is now officially affiliated with TIGE and aims to provide actionable research to GI endoscopists in an easily accessible, online-only format.

TIGE will continue to be led by co-editors-in-chief Vinay Chandrasekhara, MD, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, and Michael Kochman, MD, AGAF, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and a hand-selected editorial board of leaders in GI endoscopy.

"In recent years, there have been rapid advances in the endoscopic diagnosis and treatment of GI diseases. And with so much happening daily, it's hard to determine what innovations need immediate attention versus those that can be focused on later. TIGE cuts through the noise with updates on the cutting-edge advances in GI endoscopy and will guide physicians in adopting innovative approaches for their patients," said Hashem B. El-Serag, MD, MPH, AGAF, president of the AGA Institute.

Published quarterly, TIGE will feature original research and expert commentary answering "what's next" for diagnostic techniques and disease management. Unique to TIGE, each issue includes topically organized reviews on hot-button issues along with accompanying illustrations, case studies and videos. The journal outlines practical "how-to" strategies for the diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases.

Upcoming themed issues will focus on topics at the forefront of GI endoscopy, including:

Lumen-Apposing Metal Stents in GI Endoscopy (coming February 2020)

Artificial Intelligence in GI

Bariatric and Metabolic Endoscopy

Endoprosthetics for Luminal Obstruction

Advanced Imaging in GI Diseases

Women's Issues in Endoscopy

TIGE joins AGA's three existing peer-reviewed journals: Gastroenterology (the leading journal in the field), Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

TIGE will be available free to AGA members and available by subscription to non-members. For more information, visit https:/ / TIGEjournal. org .

