Fast cars and chocolate bars: Bringing physics to the public

Science communicators will discuss ways to engage the public through popular culture at the APS March Meeting in Denver

DENVER, COLO., FEBRUARY 28, 2020--Physics is more than black holes, quarks and dark matter. It plays an integral role in our daily lives, from understanding election interference to how we cook spaghetti. Although public trust in science is growing, a recent survey indicates that people are skeptical when it comes to research integrity and tend to trust practitioners more than research scientists.

To bridge this divide, science communicators at the 2020 American Physical Society March Meeting in Denver will present unique and engaging approaches to leverage popular culture to bring physics to life in a way that intrigues, fascinates, and mobilizes the general public.

Need for Speed

The author of The Physics of Nascar, former nanomaterials researcher Diandra Leslie-Pelecky, will deliver a public lecture on Tuesday, March 3, titled "From Nanomaterials to NASCAR: Materials at 200 Miles per Hour." Then, in a talk during the Physics for Everyone session on March 5, she will share from her experience from the science communication trenches and advise March Meeting scientists on how they can help broaden the public's perception of physics.

"People are hard-wired to learn from story, so scientists should learn the basics of storytelling," said Leslie-Pelecky. "Understand your audience and what motivates them, find the overlap between your passions and theirs, because outreach to the public is not about you, the scientist, but about them."

In her public lecture, Leslie-Pelecky will discuss how materials contribute to speed and safety, including how technology developed by NASA has been incorporated into race cars, and how safety innovations in NASCAR impact the roads everyone drivers.

Science Goes to the Movies

The cultural phenomenon of Star Wars has entranced and captivated movie-goers for several generations. Patrick Johnson, assistant teaching professor in the Department of Physics at Georgetown University, will share his love of this classic movie. His presentation will examine the various theories behind the science of Star Wars. His talk will be a treat for science fiction and physics fans alike.

Star Wars has paved the way for the Marvel and DC universe to take over the summer blockbuster movie schedule. Both superheroes and supervillains possess powers that defy nature. James Kakalios will explain the links between superpowers and modern technologies. His presentation will explore how concepts in comics are now appearing as new technologies in the marketplace, from Spiderman's webbing and carbon nanotubes to Black Panther's Vibranium suit and the conservation of energy.

"There is a growing appreciation by the physics community that outreach to the general public, communicating the principles, findings and benefits of physics research, is an important activity," said James Kakalios, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Minnesota. "I hope that this session can help inspire other physicists to combine their passion for physics with their other interests [to demonstrate] that science is not an esoteric subject, but is the basis for our modern lifestyles."

Anissa Ramirez, professor, inventor and science evangelist with Science Underground, will round out the session by discussing how to leverage popular culture to bring scientific ideas to life for the general public. Ramirez will explore topics from her forthcoming book, "The Alchemy of Us," on ways to embed science into stories that will appeal to the broadest audience, like drawing the link between the gas laws and 'deflate-gate' in American football.

Chocolate Covered Physics

Wilson Poon, professor of physics at the University of Edinburgh, will explore the physics responsible for the smooth, velvety texture of chocolate during the Flow and Structure in Dense Suspensions session on March 2. His presentation will examine how mixing (the conching process) affects the physical properties of chocolate during processing. Poon believes the results of the study could be used to reduce the fat content and energy needed to produce this delightful confection.

The Physics of NASCAR: How March Meeting Physicists Have Unique Opportunities to Share Physics with the Public

TIME/DATE/PLACE: 4:54 PM, Thursday, March 5, Room: 601/603

Physics of Star Wars

TIME/DATE/PLACE: 3:06 PM, Thursday, March 5, Room 601/603

Using Superheroes to Engage the Public

TIME/DATE/PLACE: 2:30 PM, Thursday, March 5, Room 601/603

Bringing Science to the Public Using Popular Culture

TIME/DATE/PLACE: 4:18 PM-4:54 PM, Thursday, March 5, Room: 601/603

The Rheology of Chocolate Making

TIME/DATE/PLACE: 12:27 PM, Monday, March 2, 2020, Room: 405-407

ABOUT THE MEETING

The American Physical Society (APS) March Meeting is a major international conference and the largest physics meeting of the year. In 2020, the APS March Meeting will convene from March 2-6 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

