Leading industry figures to share business growth secrets at new UK event

The first 'World Servitization Convention', organised by The Advanced Services Group, announced for May in Birmingham

Top bosses, from companies including Rolls-Royce, Goodyear and Alstom, are set to share their tips on driving business growth through services as part of a major new event at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham in May.

The 'World Servitization Convention', organised by The Advanced Services Group, part of Aston Business School, will see leading industry experts join academics to demonstrate the way that servitization can be used to transform the future of manufacturing through keynote speeches, developmental workshops and live demonstrations.

Servitization refers to a business model in which products are sold as a continued service, rather than as a one-off, product-only sale. Examples include Rolls-Royce's 'Total-Care' service, which provides its engines and their ongoing maintenance on a fixed-cost-per-flying-hour basis to airlines, Goodyear's 'Proactive Solutions' service, whereby tyres sold by the company are monitored over time to help truck fleet managers better handle how their vehicles are used, and Alstom's 'Train-Life Services', which provides not just trains, but the assured availability, reliability and performance of passenger transport.

Some of the keynote speakers attending the event include Andy Harrison, Engineering Associate Fellow for Life Cycle Engineering at Rolls-Royce, Marc Preedy, Managing Director of Truck Replacement Sales in Europe at Goodyear, Mike Hulme, Managing Director of Trains and Modernisation at Alstom and Antony Bourne, President of IFS Industries.

Professor Tim Baines, Director of The Advanced Services Group, said: "What will set the World Servitization Convention apart from other conferences is the exhibition - or as I like to think of it, 'Servitization Live' - with demonstrations from businesses at the forefront of the business model.

"We will bring servitization alive with exhibits and demonstrations of advanced services and the technologies that enable them."

Keynote speaker Andy Harrison, from Rolls-Royce, said: "The World Servtization Convention provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to network and learn about the benefits of advanced services from those already offering them.

"Servitization is quite prolific in the business world, but relatively few people recognise what it is. This event will be a great way to address that and encourage more companies to adopt the model."

The three day event, sponsored by Field Service News, IFS, DLL, Blueprint AMS and Servitly, will take place on 5, 6 and 7 May at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham.

To register, visit The Advanced Services Group website

