Comprehensive guide on managing Cardiomyopathies

Cardiomyopathy refers to diseases of the heart muscle causing cardiac myocyte injury and myocardial dysfunction, which impair structural and functional ventricular filling or ejection of blood in the absence of other structural or vascular heart diseases.

Compendium on Cardiomyopathies provides an easily readable source of material for practicing physicians, clinicians, cardiologists, intensivists and emergency medicine specialists. It presents an overview of different cardiomyopathies with information known from the past to the present. Chapters cover different kinds of cardiomyopathies: hypertrophic cardiomyopathies, pediatric cardiomyopathies, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, inherited cardiomyopathies, Chagas disease, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy and more. Readers will be informed about current research on different aspects of these cardiomyopathies such as etiology, important imaging methods used in diagnosis and treatment, genetics and clinical management. This compendium also introduces the reader to new terms describing groups of cardiomyopathies to enable them to apply modern clinical management principles while treating patients.

About the Editors:

Professor Jinfu Yang is a professor of Clinical Medicine and Surgery and the division Head of Department of Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgery, Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University. He is the principal Senior Clinical Research Professor of both congenital and acquired heart diseases, of several partnering projects (national and international), supervising both M.D. and Ph.D. resident physicians. Dr. Yang has authored and co-authored over hundreds of internationally peer review articles, and conference proceedings, presented national/international invited talks, and has been a reviewer for scientific journals

Iroegbu Chukwuemeka Daniel is a medical graduate from the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Ukraine. He completed his Master's degree in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery from Xuzhou Medical University (graduate) School of International Education, Xuzhou, China. Dr. Daniel pursued his doctoral degree as a Senior Registrar, Cardiovascular Surgery of Central South University China. His specialties include VATS segmentectomy and VATS major pulmonary resections with continuous mediastinal lymph nodes, dissections (thoracic surgery), and adult and pediatric congenital heart diseases, arrhythmia, ischemic heart diseases, valvular heart diseases, and thoracic and thoracoabdominal aneurysm (cardiac surgery).

